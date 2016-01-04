This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

The United States performed a nuclear test at a Nevada test site. The United States Navy recovered a hydrogen bomb lost by the United States Air Force off the coast of Spain in the Mediterranean Sea.

Anaheim Stadium, renamed Angels Stadium of Anaheim in 1996, opened for the first time in California.

Leonid Brezhnev became General Secretary of the Soviet Union and leader of the Community Party of the U.S.S.R.

“Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon was born in New York City.

50 YEARS AGO

Operators bid farewell at “cut-over” party

It was the end of an era 50 years ago as Islanders bid farewell to their friendly telephone operators who were going on to other jobs as the Bell System was being automated.

No longer would Islanders here a voice asking, “Number, please?” or have an operator tell them their party wasn’t home right now because he or she was out shopping.

Instead, calls would be automated and self-dialed.

At a party at the American Legion Hall the ladies sang “Goodbye, Neighbor” to the tune of “Hello Dolly.”

POSTSCRIPT: With all the wonderful advancements in communications, we can’t help but feel a touch of sadness at the loss of the once personal service.

Today, increasing numbers of people are giving up their land lines in favor of cellphones.

30 YEARS AGO

Board of Education approves safety zone light study

Concerns about traffic speeding along Route 114 near Shelter Island School prompted the Board of Education in 1986 to authorize a study of a possible flashing light on the roadway to try to slow vehicles.

The issue came to the board in a letter from a concerned parent and superintendent Fred Bement discussed it with Supervisor Jeffrey Simes, concluding that it might be wise to look into a flashing light being placed just before the circle on Route 114 at the school zone sign.

The board agreed to submit a request to New York State.

POSTSCRIPT: There is a crossing guard on Route 114 during the times students are entering and leaving school, but no light warning drivers to slow down.

20 YEARS AGO

Peconic County bill passes state Senate

By a vote of 49-9, the New York State Senate passed a bill meant to create Peconic County that would separate East End towns and villages from Suffolk County.

The bill proposed a nonbinding referendum to allow East End voters to accept or reject the separation from Suffolk County. Its sponsor, Senator Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) said East Enders were a step closer to determining their own destiny.

But the idea was less popular in the State Assembly and given only a 50-50 change of passing.

POSTSCRIPT: Twenty years later, despite regular complaints from East Enders about needs here not being sufficiently met by Suffolk County, the East End remains a part of the county, never able to get sufficient support from Albany for a separation.

10 YEARS AGO

Kilb defends apartment bid

Amid warnings from some residents that a plan to create small rental units could have unintended consequences of becoming seasonal rentals instead of year-round hosing, supervisor Alfred Kilb Jr. urged the Town Board to push forward with his proposal. It called for units of 320 square feet to be created, in place of the 480 square foot minimum that had been established by code two years earlier.

The proposal also called for existing units to be brought up to code and licensed, although enforcement remained a problem.

POSTSCRIPT: The town’s Community Housing Board is looking at a new proposal for a small affordable unit that would include a three-bedroom family unit and an attached one-bedroom unit. It’s a long way from happening, but it could be a start if various issues can be worked through, according to Councilwoman Chris Lewis.

j.lane@sireporter.com