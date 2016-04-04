Southampton Hospital certified by state as trauma center

Southampton Hospital has been recognized by the New York Department of Health as a provisional Level III adult trauma center, authorized to provide care to the most critically injured patients. It’s the first East End hospital to qualify for the designation, enabling faster treatment for trauma patients that can be the difference between life and death, according to hospital spokeswoman Marsha Kenny.

“During the summer season when the regional population swells, it is even more critically important that trauma care be accessible close by,” she said.

The certification is part of the necessary evolution of trauma care on Long Island, she said. Southampton Hospital joins the New York Trauma System and the Suffolk Country Trauma System and will be the destination for Suffolk County EMS as well as local volunteer EMS groups, she said.

Five other hospitals in Suffolk County are in the New York State trauma system.

Depending on the severity of an injury, the hospital may be required to stabilize a patient before transferring to Stony Brook University Hospital, the regional Level I trauma center, Ms. Kenny said.

Southampton Hospital’s trauma team is staffed by Dr. Darin Wiggins, chairman of emergency medicine; Dr. Sampath Subramaniam, trauma center director; and Registered Nurse Katrin Diana, trauma center coordinator.

They, along with Dr. Fredric Weinbaum, executive vice president, chief medical officer and chief operating officer, are responsible for gaining the Trauma III designation for Southampton Hospital, Ms. Kenny said.

j.lane@sireporter.com