ShelterIsland Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on April 6, as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

Carlos A. Moran Flores of Shelter Island was fined $300 plus a $93 state surcharge for a charge of unlicensed driving and $150 plus $93 for a charge of driving with no inspection certificate; a third charge of no brake lights was covered under the plea agreement.

Cecilia Quito of East Hampton was fined $300 plus $93 for unlicensed driving and $150 plus $93 for a lane violation.

Kevin D. Smith of Hampton Bays was fined $25 plus $93 for a seat belt violation.

Justine and Jerrell Watts of Shelter Island were fined $500 for a violation of the town building code that requires a permit be obtained before work commences on any structure.

Thirteen cases were adjourned to later dates on the court calendar; 12 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and one at the request of the court.