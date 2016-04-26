Shelter Island softball: The many ways to score runs

Over the past week, the Shelter Island varsity softball team played three games and demonstrated three different ways to score runs.

McGann-Mercy, April 19: It’s not over until it’s over.

What do you do when the score is a lot for them, nothing for you and two outs in the final inning? Score a moral victory by refusing to get shutout. Down but not out, the Blue and Gray were determined to score.

Kenna McCarthy beat a throw to first to get on base then advanced to second on Lily Garrison’s walk. With heads up base running, McCarthy stole third during Bianca Evangelista’s at bat. Then, with Nichole Hand at the plate with two strikes against her, McCarthy raced home on a passed ball. The bleachers erupted with cheers for the gutsy play, and smiles abounded as the teams shook hands.

Port Jefferson April 22: Swinging and scoring.

The Islanders bats came alive as they scored a season high 12 runs while visiting the Royals. “We were down by 10 and scored 8 runs in the 3rd and made a great comeback,” Coach Ian Kanarvogel said. Sarah [Lewis] pitched really well and our bats really woke up. Phoebe [Starzee] hit the ball really well and so did Emily Hyatt.”

Port Jefferson, April 25: The fun of being in the lead.

The home game against the Royals showed how confidence can help a team. Despite being a few players short due to the spring break week, the Islanders were buoyed by their performance just a few days prior and jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Showing a well-run defense, the home team quickly shut down the Royals in the second and continued scoring. Walks and hits loaded up the bases, allowing sisters Melissa and Nicolette Frasco to score, quickly followed by Starzee bringing the lead to 5-0.

Port Jeff dug in and tied it in the third, then added 14 more runs in the fourth inning when the aggressive Royals seemed to do everything right and the Islanders’ small errors snowballed to allow runs. The Blue and Gray settled down in the fifth as 8th grader Abby Kotula showed she could handle both offense and defense, catching a pop-up at third to end the Royals’ at bats, then hit a hard ball down the third base line to advance teammate Olivia Yeaman. Unfortunately it was a case of too little, too late, but it’s great to see the younger players beginning to show confidence on the field.

Coach K continues to be positive about the squad, praising the strides that all players have made. When pitching, defense and offense are all in sync, the team really plays well. Pointing to the April 22 game he said, “It was a great game to show the growth we have made this season.”

The team has three home games left in its schedule: May 3 against league-leading Center Moriches, May 10 vs. Greenport/Southold, and the senior game against Babylon on May 12.