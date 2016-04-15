Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: Beau is the best choice

The announcement that the town will hire Beau Payne to take charge of the efforts to reduce tick-borne illnesses is welcome news.

We applaud the choice of Mr. Payne, an outdoorsman and environmentalist who has a deep love and respect for Shelter Island’s natural beauty and will be dedicated to protecting it for us all.

The Town Board should take a bow, as well. Too often governments, when confronted with serious problems, will chew the issue to pieces with rhetoric that often ends with some elected official bringing the discussion to a sudden halt with the question: Who will pay for it?

These officials mistake bean counting with prudent public policy, missing the point that government owes citizens action when it comes to keeping them safe.

Mr. Payne, at an annual salary of $55,000, will coordinate the multiple functions of the campaign to prevent illnesses due to ticks that feed on deer. It’s a big job, but one that, if managed effectively, will work. Among Mr. Payne’s duties will be deploying and maintaining 4-poster units, the feeding stands that brush deer with a tickicide, permethrin.

He will also establish relationships with property owners where deer hunts can be conducted and administer the town’s incentive program for hunters. His office will also coordinate paperwork to track statistics, and he’ll be in the field hunting outside the regular sportsman’s season to increase the number of deer taken.

Mr. Payne will now do the work that was performed by Police Chief Jim Read, Police and Highway departments employee Jennifer Breseky and Department of Public Works employee Nick Ryan. These Islanders have been doing double and triple duty, managing a wildlife program for the town while working at their primary jobs.

Residents should thank Chief Read, Ms. Breseky and Mr. Ryan for their long hours and dedication pursuing the goal to keep our Island in good health. We salute the Town Board for spending the money to continue that effort with a better and more efficient solution. Who knows, efficiency brings savings, and eventually the new initiative might save money in the long run.

Congratulations to Mr. Payne. He’s the perfect person for the job.

A standing ovation

Something that is not rare is the quality of the school play every spring. Another John Kaasik production by the Shelter Island Drama Club played to packed houses last weekend. It had people talking in offices, shops and at the post offices about the hilarious, brilliantly produced and acted production of “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

We’re fortunate to have Mr. Kaasik and his team to provide such first rate entertainment for Island audiences. More importantly, Mr. Kaasik has given his young cast and crew direction, guidance and a sense of accomplishment. That achievement comes only through cooperation and hard work.

It’s a lesson learned that will stay with these students for the rest of their lives.