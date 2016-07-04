Shelter Island Police blotter: Fax machine calls 911

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Giezi D. Valle of Bayshore was stopped by police on March 29 and ticketed for driving an unregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle without insurance.

As a result of a traffic stop on North Midway Road, six Sag Harbor residents — Alex John Mega, Rojuan Patterson and four people under age 18 — were ticketed for underage possession of alcoholic beverages (namely Coors Light beer) and their parents were notified.

OTHER REPORTS

While on patrol on March 29, police observed a fallen tree blocking traffic on a center road; the Highway Department removed the tree.

A Cartwright caller informed police on March 29 of a person behaving inappropriately, but did not file a formal complaint.

Police met with staff of the Shelter Island Library on March 30 to discuss safety and outline emergency response plans for incidents at the facility.

Later in the day, police patrolled the West Neck area after a caller reported a possible suspicious person, but found nothing amiss.

Lost your bank card? Check with police. A good Samaritan turned in one found at the Chase Bank ATM on March 30.

An anonymous caller reported a person “acting out” on a Ram Island beach on the afternoon of March 31. Upon arrival police found a person exercising. Four people walking in the area were questioned, but none had seen anything unusual.

In the Heights, a fax machine somehow dialed 911 the morning of April 2. Upon receiving a hang-up emergency call, police investigated the location the call was made from but found it to be secure and unoccupied. After being notified, the owner of the building checked the phones and found the call had been made on the fax line.

A Montclair area resident told the police he was doing work on his property when he was approached around 6:45 p.m. on April 1 by a neighbor complaining about noise. The man stopped working. The next day,he told police, he went to his neighbor’s house to tell her to stay away from his property. The neighbor asked him to leave her property. Both parties called police who advised them, in the future, to notify police before attempting to settle such disputes in person.

High winds on Sunday, April 3 brought down trees in five locations and a power line in one. Police notified PSEG and directed traffic, as needed, while the Highway Department cleared limbs on South Menantic Road, North Ferry Road, Shorewood Road and at two locations on Smith Street.

ALARMS

Police responded last week to five automated burglary alarms. In one instance, a real estate broker incorrectly entered the passcode on the system keypad, in another a new employee flubbed the code and in three cases no apparent triggering event or criminal activity was found. Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automated fire alarm at a Shorewood residence on March 29 that was inadvertently activated by a construction crew working on the site.

AIDED CASES

Police assisted Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams in transporting to Eastern Long Island Hospital two aided cases on March 31 and one on April 4, and on March 31 assisted in transporting to the Klenawicus airfield an aided case air lifted by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital.