Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on March 14, 2016, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

A summonses was issued for William A. Anderson of Shelter Island on a charge of criminal mischeif.

Frank J. Carfaro of Kenilworth, N.J., was fined $300 plus a $15 state surchage for a charge of operating a vessel while impaired, reduced from operating a vessel while intoxicated. His boating privileges were suspended for six months. An additional charge of operating a vessel at an improper speed was covered under the plea.

Joseph Hansen of Islip was fined $100 plus $93 for a turn signal violation, reduced from a charge of operating a vehicle while using a mobile phone.

Ryan J. Kasper of Rocky Point was fine $100 plus $63 for an equipment violation; reduced from a charge of speeding 43 miles per hour in a 35-m.p.h. zone.

A case against Kathleen Rafferty of East Hampton for a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated, and related charges, was transferred to a Suffolk County Grand Jury in Riverhead.

Twelve cases were adjourned until future dates in the court’s calendar – 11 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and one by mutual consent of the defendants and the court.

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on March 28, 2016, as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Matthew V. Digiulio of Shelter Island was fined $500 plus $400, had his driving privileges revoked for one year and was ordered to use an ingnition interlock device for one year as part of a deal that reduced charges against him from aggravated DWI to operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .08 of 1 percent, first offense. The charges are subject to conditional discharge after one year. Related charges were covered under the deal.

Elijah N. Krause of Southold was fined $35 plus $93 for a seat belt violation.

In a civil case between Retained Realty, Inc. of New York, and Robert Mullins and Joanne Piccozzi, both Shelter Island judges, Mary Faith Westervelt and Helen J. Rosenblum, recused themselves due to conflicts of interest. The case will be referred to another judge, the court said.

Stephanie Bucalo of Shelter Island was found guilty in a bench trial of violating the town’s noise ordinance. She was fined $50.

Nine cases were adjourned until future dates in the court’s calendar – five at the request of defendants or their attorneys and four at the request of the court.