Shelter Island Fire Department puts out house fire

The Shelter Island Fire Department quickly extinguished a fire in a house on Penny’s Path in Long View Thursday.

According to the Shelter Island Police Department, the fire broke out shortly after noon. Police suspect that when someone was washing the exterior of the house, water got into an electrical panel that caused an “eruption.”

There were no injuries. The person who had been working at the scene, according to the police, was transported by Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services to Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport for evaluation and released.

Fire Chief Greg Sulahian said when he arrived there was so much smoke in the front yard that he couldn’t see the house.

Someone had opened the front door and all the windows “and smoke was just pouring out,” the chief said. “There was more smoke than fire.”

Water was brought to bear and the fire was quickly put out. The Sag Harbor and Greenport fire departments stood by to assist.

“Another one saved,” Chief Sulahian said