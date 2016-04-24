Sharing seeds at the Library

Sylvester Manor’s vegetable field manager, Kurt Erickson, and assistant vegetable field manager, Maggie Higby, spoke at the Shelter Island Library on April 15 about a new seed sharing program at the library. Their presentation, ‘An Introduction to Seeds and Seed Saving,’ was offered as part of the library’s Friday Night Dialogue series. Joining the two farmers for the presentation was Jocelyn Ozolins, adult services librarian and a master gardener, who helped design the new seed sharing program at the library.