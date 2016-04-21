Richard’s Almanac: Meet the director

I had a chance last week to speak with the newly appointed director of the Senior Center, Loretta Fanelli. Laurie, as she likes to be called, was named by the Town Board to replace Henrietta Roberts who retired.

Laurie told me that she has been coming out to the Island for some 50 years — first living on a boat and then in a home.

“My family grew here,” she told me, adding that she raised three girls here and two of them now live here year round.

Laurie has just settled on the Island as a full-time resident. Of the Senior Center, she said, “I anticipate helping this place grow,” adding that, “I am going to get old one day and I need to know what’s going on.”

In dealing with the elderly, Laurie said that she sees challenges which include those in crisis, individuals coping with despair and caregiver burnout. She told me that the Island is lucky to have a senior center, and said, “I want to get the aides certified,” adding that it makes them more marketable and that trained aides “can make a difference.”

“But home health aides must have training,” she said.

Laurie is at the Senior Center Office located behind the Island Medical Center from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Her number is 749-1059.

When asked if her new position required a commitment beyond obligation, she replied “It most certainly does.”

Laurie says she’s always on the lookout for people to work with the older people at the center and improve their quality of life.

Laurie’s resume shows a degree in nursing from Christ Hospital of Nursing in Jersey City, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Jersey City State College, a master’s degree from New York University and a certificate in Psychiatric/Mental Health Nursing also from NYU.

Laurie has worked with the elderly for most of her career and most recently was a psychiatric nurse practitioner at the Centerlight Home Care in the Bronx.

So Shelter Island is indeed fortunate to have a psychiatric nurse practitioner with experience in dealing with the elderly and their problems.

I wish her the best.

On another subject, I decided to check out the annual spring mackerel run. It was far too chilly the morning I went out, but I did notice some fishermen in Greenport who were more optimistic than I.

I’ll do some fishing during the week and let my readers know.

Many years ago when I was on my first tour at this paper, and writing the fishing column, John German would always stop by the Reporter office at some point during the last two weeks of April and announce his first mackerel catch of the season.

And the mackerel run seems to coincide with the forsythia blooming. Just like the lilac blooms announce the weakfish. Along the Hudson, there are those white blossoms (do not know what they’re called) that let us know that the shad are running. I always called them shad trees.