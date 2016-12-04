New restaurant set to open at Goat Hill

For the third successive year, the Shelter Island Country Club will have a new chef at the helm. Last year’s Vué will be replaced by “The Endless Summer Grille” under the direction of chef Peter Ambrose. Known for his catering and surf-side clam bake business, Mr. Ambrose brings more than 25 years of experience to the culinary side of the Country Club operation.

He began his career in 1993 and within two years, headed up the catering team at the Seafood Shop in Wainscott. He has catered private celebrations on Shelter Island and on both the North and South forks as well as corporate and community events for various organizations, including The Retreat, The Peconic Land Trust, Ellen’s Run and the Waxman Foundation.

The restaurant opens for members on May 7 with the annual Kentucky Derby party and for the public the following day, with a special Mother’s Day menu between 4 and 8 p.m.

The official opening will be on Thursday, May 19 and run through Sunday each week until Father’s Day weekend in June when it will expand to a full schedule.

In the interim, a limited lunch menu will be available starting May 8.

During the season, Mr. Ambrose is promising “creative summer-inspired menus drawing on regional classics and signature dishes” for both lunch and dinner.

Expect the luncheon menu to feature Endless Summer fish tacos, a Martha Clara wine-spiked mac ‘n cheese, Nori brined apple wood smoked pulled chicken sandwich, a ChimmiTimmi burger and toasted Montauk lobster rolls.

Dinner will include grilled steak, Endless Summer baby back ribs, linguini and clams, herb crusted chicken with mustard compound butter and inventive vegetarian plates.

The Endless Summer bar menu will include small plates, craft cocktails and local brews.

j.lane@sireporter.com