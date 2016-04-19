Mayor Hogue is honored

Timothy M. Hogue, Mayor of the Village of Dering Harbor, received a Distinguished Service Award on April 13 from the Suffolk County Village Officials Association. Mr. Hogue received the award during a dinner event at the Hotel Indigo in Riverhead. He is pictured above with Dering Harbor’s Village Clerk Laura Hildreth, and John Colby, a member of Dering Harbor’s Village Board and an Architectural Review Board member. Also honored at the event were Suffolk County Legislator Kevin J. McCaffrey who received an Outstanding Leadership Award, and Kevin. P. Walsh, Managing Director of Long Island Operations at VHB Engineering, Surveying and Landscape Architecture, who received a Partnership Award.