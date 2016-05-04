Mary Dudley will run in November to retain seat

It’s official. Mary Dudley has her hat in the ring for this November’s election seeking a full term on the Town Board. She is backed by the Shelter Island Democratic Committee (SIDC).

Heather Reylek, chairwoman of the SIDC said last week that “Mary Dudley is steady as a rock and has been a wonderful addition to the Shelter Island Town Board. She’s a quick study who has a grasp of details, and a solid understanding for Shelter Island.”

Ms. Dudley was chosen by the board to replace Councilman Ed Brown, who resigned with a year to go in his term. She received a unanimous vote by the board from a field of nine applicants for the position and was sworn into office in January.

In a Reporter profile in January, Ms. Dudley said she would look at issues pragmatically. “When an issue comes up, first you do the investigation to figure out if there actually is an issue.” She noted her first question on any initiative would be: “What’s the least cost solution, and what are the ramifications?”

The preservation of water quality and quantity has been a focus for Ms. Dudley in her short time on the board. She takes a long view of the issue, she said in the profile. “I would like to plan things out so that 50 years from now people will say, ‘I’m happy they did that,’” she said.

One other candidate has announced for the race. Republican Amber Williams said she would seek a seat on the board in November.