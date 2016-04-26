Lions Club Dinner to Celebrate Phil Power

The Shelter Island Lions Club 2016 Citizen of the Year is Phil Power. On Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m., Mr. Power will be presented with the award during a gala dinner at the Pridwin Hotel. Tickets for the dinner are $42 (cash bar) and go on sale April 28 at the Shelter Island Library.

Mr. Power has spent more than four decades as a volunteer with the Shelter Island Fire Department and more than 25 years as a member of the Island’s Emergency Medical Services team.

The Citizen of the Year award is presented annually to an individual or group of individuals who have demonstrated outstanding voluntary service to the Shelter Island community. Lions Club chairman of the Nominating Committee, Dr. Frank Adipietro, said, “Phil Power is as deserving a candidate as we have seen.”

For more information on the event, contact Don D’Amato at (631) 731-2590 or email him at webmaster@ShelterIslandLions.org. To reserve for a group, call (631) 209-7452 or email dinner@ShelterIslandLions.org.