Islanders follow state choices in primary vote

You know Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were the big winners in the New York Presidential Primary Tuesday, but if you’re wondering how your Shelter Island neighbors voted, the unofficial breakdown that doesn’t include absentee and affidavit ballots, is as follows:

On the Democratic side, Hillary Clinton won 174 votes to Bernie Sanders 124.

Among Republicans, Donald Trump won 144 votes; John Kasich received 72; Ted Cruz, 15; and Dr. Ben Carson, 3. Although Dr. Carson withdrew from the race, it came too late to change the New York ballot.

There were 298 registered Democrats voting in person Tuesday at Shelter Island School and 95 others requested absentee ballots. Among Republicans, there were 234 voting in person and 34 others had requested absentee ballots.

Approximately 31 people voted by affidavit after their names failed to appear on the voting rolls. The Suffolk County Board of Elections will certify the tallies at a later date.

The information was provided by Shelter Island Democratic chairwoman Heather Reylek, who was at the school Tuesday night when ballots were counted.