Island softball girls adjusting well to varsity play

As the varsity softball team reaches the mid-season mark, Coach Ian Kanarvogel is noting each player progressing, as well as an overall improvement in team play.

“I can definitely see improvement, especially in handling the increase of speed of the game,” Coach K said.

Helene Starzee, proud parent and a standout catcher in her day, concurred, saying that the faster pitching speed was the main thing she noticed as she moved up the ranks, making it so much more difficult to get hits and allowing much less reaction time in the field.

On Thursday, April 14, the Blue and Gray met Port Jefferson for the second time, the first time at home. The highlights included playing their first full game of the year, battling until the end of the 7th inning.

Sophomore Sarah Lewis was the starting pitcher with senior Kelly Colligan behind the plate. The team made short work of the Royals in the first inning, with only four batters allowed.

Shortstop Phoebe Starzee scooped up a grounder and tossed it to Emily Hyatt at first for the first out, while Lewis snagged a bouncer on the very next batter, threw it to Hyatt for back-to-back outs. At second base, Julia Labrozzi grabbed a grounder and flipped it to Hyatt for the third out.

However, the Royals showed that they came to play, and mirrored the effort with four up and three down against the home team in the first.

Port Jeff started showing their versatility at the plate, using a mix of bunting and hard hitting to keep the Islanders on their toes, scoring their first run in the second. Left fielder Lauren Gurney and right fielder Domily Gil each got hits in the bottom of the second, with Lily Garrison helping the runners as first base coach.

The Islanders started their scoring in the third. Kenna McCarthy had a line drive down the third base line, advancing courtesy runner Abby Kotula, who quickly took third. Hyatt got two RBIs when her single drove in Kotula and McCarthy.

Designated player Melissa Frasco, who bats for outfielder Amira Lawrence, scored the teams only other run in the 5th inning courtesy of Starzee’s bat.

Olivia Yeaman and Nichole Hand got into the act in the 7th inning in right and left fields respectively while Kotula held down third, and Garrison relieved Colligan behind the plate.

The game was kept within striking distance until the 5th, when the Royals bats came alive. The final score was 17-3 for the Royals, but Coach K was complimentary about his players.

“Amira has really begun to shine in the field,” he said. “ Her awareness in the outfield has exceeded all of my expectations.”

Indeed, Lawrence’s run down of a fly ball to center field that ended the Royals at bats in the 4th had the home fans cheering loudly.

Coach K also praised Colligan’s positive demeanor this season, “Kelly’s leadership has really helped keep the morale of the team high so far this season,” he said.

With the weather warming and the team showing individual and group improvement, the fans will continue to show up to cheer on the girls. Their next home game is Tuesday, April 19 against McGann-Mercy and the team will have a final chance to top Port Jefferson on Monday, April 25.