Island boys still on a roll: 5-1 record going into Pierson series

The Shelter Island School junior varsity baseball team continued their solid start to the 2016 season with an April 20 win over Southold.

The Indians have taken two out of three games from the Settlers this season and now sport a 5 and 1 record overall.

The Islanders were led by Peter Kropf who pitched five innings, giving up one run while striking out nine. The crafty senior kept Southold off balance, working both sides of the plate and buckling a few knees with his curve.

Richard Rusica came on in relief and finished the last two innings. Henry Lang did a great job behind the plate filling in for Erik Thilberg.

The offense started fast and continued to add to its lead, scoring in every inning except the sixth. The Indians put the game out of reach scoring four runs in the fourth to make the score 9 to 0.

Kropf helped his own effort, going 4 for 4 and scoring each time he came up. Kal Lewis scored 3 runs while Billy Boeklen and Henry Land score 2 apiece.

Even though school is out this week, the team will be in action against Pierson, playing a doubleheader tomorrow, Friday, April 29 in Sag Harbor.

They play the final game of the Pierson series Saturday at Fiske Field at noon.