Gershwin’s French muses

World-renowned pianist Thomas Pandolfi will perform an unusual combination of French works contrasted with two beloved orchestral works of George Gershwin, arranged for solo piano in a Friends of Music concert April 23.

Musicologists have spoken of how Gershwin was influenced by his great French contemporaries, Ravel, Debussy and Poulenc. Several of their well-known piano pieces will be performed by Mr. Pandolfi, surrounded by Gershwin’s “Concerto in F” and the cherished “Rhapsody in Blue.”

Significantly, in addition to the concert, and because he has a natural ability to connect with all audiences, Mr. Pandolfi has also generously offered to perform some piano selections on Friday, April 22 at the Shelter Island School, where he will briefly speak to students about the essence of each work.

Please join us for the concert on Saturday, April 23, at 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, and hear Thomas Pandolfi, who has become one of the finest young pianists of his generation.

Admisssion is free, but a goodwill offering will be gratefully accepted at the door. A punch and cookies reception follows the concert.