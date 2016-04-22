Food column: Seared salmon with lemon-tarragon butter

Salmon is a heart-healthy fish that lends itself to many culinary uses. There is discussion as to the use of “farmed” salmon as a sustainable choice versus the wild variety, but the latter’s price often puts it out of reach. Whichever you choose, there are things you can do that will ensure a delicious result. One — use a cast iron skillet to sear the salmon, and two — don’t cook it too long! Salmon suffers a severe degradation in both taste and texture when overcooked. It’s a culinary crime!

The following recipe uses fresh spinach, but as spring approaches (ever so slowly) more local vegetables, like asparagus and peas, will become available. Some simple boiled new potatoes with butter and herbs, or a rice or quinoa pilaf would be a great accompaniment!