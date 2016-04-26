Fire, Police, EMS respond to smoke condition

It was all hands on deck in the Hay Beach area shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday when an electrical box adjacent to a house was smoking. But firefighters, police and the EMS could do nothing but stand by and watch. They had to wait until PSEG turned off power to the house at 90 Edgewater East, a continuation of Gardiners Bay Drive, before they could handle the smoke condition.

PSEG arrived at 10:24 to turn off power, allowing the firefighters, whose hoses were already laid out, to handle the smoke condition that had diminished by then.

Fire Chief Greg Sulahian identified the problem as electrical and promised a press release would be issued later in the day.

j.lane@sireporter.com