Column: Shelter Island Senior Citizens Foundation president on board

Barbara Silverstone, Ph.D., was elected president of the Shelter Island Senior Citizens Foundation at the organization’s meeting on Saturday, April 9.

Barbara replaces longtime president Sy Weissmann who is leaving the Island to live in a retirement community near Rochester.

Sy was one of the founders of the organization at the turn of the century and he strongly endorses Barbara as his successor.

“She is extremely qualified,” Sy said, noting her many accomplishments.

Barbara is a licensed clinical social worker with years of experience in direct practice, teaching and administration. She served as president and CEO of Lighthouse International from 1984 until 2005. Barbara now works as a consultant to the National Association of Social Workers.

She is a former president of the Gerontology Society of America and has written extensively on issues related to older persons and their families. Her books include “You and Your Aging Parent,” now in its fourth edition.

Barbara has had a home on the Island since 1992 and is now a full-time resident. Her volunteer activities here include mentoring in the “2Rs4fun!” program and the League of Women Voters. Barbara has two daughters and five grandchildren.

She said she is excited about leading the foundation and all of the directors said they are extremely confident in her abilities.

In other senior citizen matters, the Town Board appointed Loretta Fanelli to replace Senior Citizen Center director Henrietta Roberts who recently retired. Mrs. Fanelli is a longtime Island homeowner who is now a full-time resident.