Column: Run For Your Life: Ready, set, start

Yes, all you couch marathoners, Run For Your Life is back for a second year — uh, running.

If you’re not a runner, please keep reading. My objectives are the same: push exercise, provide tips and get Islanders to participate in the 37th annual running of the Shelter Island 10K and 5K races on June 18. While 37 seems terribly young to me, in the circles of serious road racing, we are legendary.

If you have read this far, then I can accurately separate you into one of two groups — those committed to participate and those committed not to. For the first group, life is simple. The more you train, the better your time. If the weather behaves — measured by how hot and humid — you can set your personal best. How? Just, follow the training program on our website at shelterislandrun.com. If you are in this particular group, you can stop reading now. However, if you’re in the market for new running shoes, take a look at the equipment section below.

GET MOVING

For the Committed Non-Runners/Walkers: Come on! What’s the risk? If you just get moving now you can add to your life’s enjoyment and accomplish something amazing by finishing the June 18 races in one class or another.

The first step — literally — is the hardest. For now, don’t worry about running. Just move. Walking is the best exercise we know. It provides all the athletic benefits of running with far less stress on joints and muscles.

PARTNER UP

Running/walking does not have to be a lonely road. Exercise is far easier when you schedule it with others. Don’t stress yourself with driving somewhere. Start in your yard and find a neighbor or near neighbor as a partner. As you make your way around the neighborhood, you may attract more partners. You can talk while walking and jogging — a mind clearing break from texting and Facebook. And, surprise, surprise, the world is a far better place when you’re seeing it through active eyes. No matter where you live on the Island, if you just look, you will enjoy spectacular views that match those of anywhere in the world.

EQUIPMENT

Ideally, bare feet would be the preferred option, not to mention a cheaper one. If you’re running on smooth forest trails, that might work. The alternative is pay the small cost for quality and well-padded training shoes. There are a half dozen major brands and each has a mind-boggling range of styles, colors and prices. Consider going to a retailer who can best match your needs with your feet and your goals. My personal experience with Gubbins makes me confident that you will be well served at either their East Hampton or Southampton stores.

GET MOVING

More next week. We will update the new “Ranger” program. Catch us next week if you know you can’t participate in the great event June 18.