Cinema 114: ‘Knight and Day’

You will be sitting on the edge of your seat when you see “Knight and Day,” a romantic adventure film starring the handsome Tom Cruise as Roy Miller, a secret agent gone rogue and on the run from the CIA … perhaps? Find out when the film plays at Cinema 114 at the Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, April 6 at 2:30 p.m.

Cameron Diaz plays sweet and innocent June Havens who lives in Boston and follows in her father’s footsteps by restoring classic cars. While making a connecting flight at the airport during a return trip from Wichita, where she traveled to pick up spare car parts, June notices that Roy seemingly bumps into her twice and she thinks he likes her. The CIA agents who have been tailing Roy know something is going on that may be of interest to the nation.

When she tries to board her plane, airline desk staff tell June they have over-booked the flight and that she must take a later flight to Boston. But a few minutes later they let her board the plane due to CIA intervention.

The plane is almost empty. Strange? Yes. But June does not notice as Roy’s smile blinds her when she sees he is also on the plane.

June goes to the restroom to freshen up. While she is gone, all the men on the plane attack Roy. He kills them all, including the two pilots, and then the fun really begins. After he lands the plane himself in a cornfield, Roy drugs June, but before she passes out he tells her not to get in any cars with men who say they will keep her safe.

Mysteriously, June wakes up in her own bed at home. She goes to a bridesmaid dress fitting for her sister’s upcoming wedding. When she steps outside the bridal shop for a moment she is kidnapped by men who say they will keep her safe. What is this all about? This is not a spoiler, but the plot hinges on a man named Simon Feck who has invented the Zephyr, a perpetual energy battery that all the world’s governments want.

Come see this perpetual energy film for yourself and feel the rush of falling in love once again.

Remember, Wednesday, April 6 at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Maggie and I will have free snacks and those soft comfy chairs. The film runs just under two hours.