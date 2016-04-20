Calling all musicians (and singers)…

Shelter Island School band teacher Keith Brace and chorus teacher Jessica Bosak are inviting members of the community and school alumni to perform one song with the band and the chorus as part of the school’s spring concert on June 1.

Everyone is invited and Mr. Brace and Ms. Bosak are encouraging as much participation as possible from parents, grandparents, alumni and any other musically inclined residents.

In preparation for the concert, the teachers will hold three rehearsals in May so participants can learn the songs along with the students. Public rehearsals are scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, Thursday, May 19 and Wednesday May 25 and times are 6 to 6:30 p.m. for chorus, and 6:30 to 7 p.m. for band.

The spring concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1 in the school auditorium.

Musicans and singers with questions can contact Ms. Bosak at 749-0302 extension 105 or jessica.bosak@shelterisland.k12.ny.us.