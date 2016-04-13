A little Brooklyn bluegrass

Cricket Tell the Weather, a cutting edge string band based in Brooklyn, plays two shows in Sylvester Manor’s intimate music room on Saturday, April 23, at 6 and 8 p.m.

Award-winning songwriter Andrea Asprelli, a fiddle, player and singer, came to the East Coast from Colorado’s Front Range. Her music was shaped by bluegrass communities across Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York, before she came to Brooklyn and formed Cricket Tell the Weather. Winner of the 2011 Podunk Songwriting Competition, Ms. Asprelli met New York banjo player Doug Goldstein at a regional bluegrass festival. His style embraces melodic and traditional bluegrass, as well as influences of old-time, classical, and world music. Portland native Jeff Picker, a guitarist in the Northeast acoustic scene, became a member of the band in 2015. They are joined by Sam Weber on bass.

Cricket has been featured at Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, DelFest, Ossipee Valley Music Festival, Joe Val Bluegrass Festival, and Strawberry Park Bluegrass Festival. The band has twice been awarded a Neighborhood Arts & Heritage Grant from the City of Bridgeport. and is actively involved in providing bluegrass workshops to students of all ages under their “American Roots Revival” workshop series.

In 2014, Cricket released its independent eponymous debut album of original music.

Tickets are $20, and available at www.sylvestermanor.org, or by calling 749-0626.