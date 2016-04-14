14 unlicensed drivers caught in South Ferry Road traffic check

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

After being stopped at a traffic checkpoint on South Ferry Road, Jose A. Umana Olivares, 32, of Shelter Island was arrested on Wednesday, April 13 just before 9 a.m. for driving while ability impaired by drugs and was found to be an unlicensed operator and in possession of marijuana. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Helen Rosenblum and released on $500 bail.

At the same checkpoint, Julio Cruz, 35, of Hampton Bays was issued a field appearance for aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, operating a vehicle out of ignition interlock restriction and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was released on $100 bail and ordered to appear at Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

Jose Miguel Orellana-Gallardo, 32, of Shelter Island was stopped by police at 1 a.m. on April 17 for failing to keep right of the double yellow lines on Manwaring Road, and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level over 0.08 percent, driving while intoxicated, unlicensed operation and consuming or possessing an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle. He was arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Rosenblum and released on $300 bail.

SUMMONSES

Twelve other motorists were issued summonses at the April 13 checkpoint for unlicensed driving. They are Mercedes Catalan of Aquebogue who due to a prior conviction had her car impounded by police; Marleny Guinac of Flanders; Luis M. Jamara of Flanders who also was charged with operating with a suspended or revoked registration, and operating without insurance; Carlos Arelino, Mario R. Elias and Aguacate Moca all of Greenport; Leonel Gutierre Morales and Daniel Pachar of Hampton Bays; Carl E. Runyon of Hampton Bays who was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree; Maritza A. Hernandez-Perez of Peconic; Israel de Jesus Alfaro Elias of Shelter Island; and Juan Camargo Herrara of Springs.

ACCIDENT

A Shelter Island Highway Department employee, Raymond W. Congdon of Shelter Island, reported to police on April 15 that he parked a town vehicle on Grand Avenue and when he opened the door, struck a car driven by Jasmine Bielic-Frasco of Shelter Island causing minor damage to both vehicles.

OTHER REPORTS

A Shorewood caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside her residence on the afternoon of April 12; when police arrived the vehicle was gone.

A little while later on Silver Beach, a caller reported a possible dead dog but it turned out upon inspection to be an opossum; police notifed the Highway Department to remove the animal.

That evening police assisted another agency in searching for a missing person, who was later reported found.

An attorney reported to police on April 18 that his client was involved in a property dispute in Dering Harbor; police had no knowledge of the matter.

Leaves blown into a Hay Beach roadway prompted a call to police on April 18 from a neighbor concerned about hazardous conditions; a contractor working on the property stated the leaves would be removed as soon as possible.

ALARMS

A fire alarm at a Ram Island residence was inadvertently activated by plumbers working in the house on April 12. A carbon monoxide monitor activated at a Center home on April 12; the Shelter Island Fire Department determined the sensor battery was defective. An automated burglary alarm sent police to a Harbor View home on April 18, where the homeowner had accidentally set off the new system.