Zeldin: I’d back the Donald

If Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president, Shelter Island’s congressman will support him.

Jennifer DiSiena, communications director for Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), told the Reporter Thursday that her boss “has not yet endorsed a candidate for president [but] plans to support the Republican nominee against Hillary Clinton.”

Mr. Trump backed Mr. Zeldin when he ran in a primary in 2014 to be the GOP’s standard bearer in the race for the 1st Congressional District. According to Newsday, Mr. Trump made a robo call that reached 50,000 voters.

In the general election to unseat incumbent Democrat Tim Bishop, Mr. Trump contributed $2,000 to Mr. Zeldin’s campaign, according to Roll Call, a Washington D.C. newspaper that covers Capitol Hill.

Last September, Mr. Zeldin, quoted by ABC News, praised Mr. Trump, saying, “Americans want candid, brutally honest, sometimes politically incorrect leadership.”

In a recent Newsday/News 12/Siena College poll, Mr. Trump leads his GOP rivals on Long Island by wide margins, and is ahead of Ms. Clinton, 41 percent to 38 percent, in a general election contest.