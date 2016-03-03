A promise for better Center Post Office service

Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) has taken a step aimed at improving service at the Center Post Office during the continued absence of Postmaster Mary Payne.

Customers began complaining about service before Christmas when they were encountering long lines and mail arriving in their boxes days late, and some complaints were lodged of mail not showing up at all.

Mr. Zeldin has interceded and received a letter from U.S. Post Office District Manager Frank Calabrese, who said he visited the Center Post Office and made corrections “that will end these issues.”

He assigned an “officer-in-charge” to oversee the operations in Ms. Payne’s absence and the two employees now working at the Center have been “coached on their job expectations and on the correct way to interact with customers,” Mr. Calabrese said.

Customers who continue to have any problems are invited to call the officer-in-charge, Joseph Federico, at 749-1857, he said.

j.lane@sireporter.com