ZBA seeks adjustments for Heights construction

The Zoning Board of Appeals is asking for some changes to a proposal for renovations to a house in Shelter Island Heights.

New York City architect Andrew Berman outlined a plan at the ZBA’s February 28 meeting for Katherine Michel of 24 Wesley Avenue to add a bay window, an enclosure for trash and a brick patio to her property.

Approval of the plan as outlined would require several variances from setback requirements.

The Heights Property Owners Corporation (HPOC) had no disagreements with the proposal, according to General Manager Stella Lagudis. But if a change to the driveway were made, she asked that the HPOC committee that reviews such projects have an opportunity to weigh in again.

At issue for the ZBA was the request for a patio with bricks set in sand. Mr. Berman explained that the patio is a small area where people could sit and have coffee, but offered to exchange a paved driveway for a gravel driveway that would keep the gravel together with a brick border.

Another request was to substitute an air conditioning unit with one that would have a lower decibel level declining from 71 decibels to 55.

Interested parties wishing to weigh in on the project by letter must do so by March 9. The ZBA expects to discuss the final plans at its March 16 work session and to render its opinion at its March 23 meeting.

An application from the Carroll Family Trust for a special permit to construct a second story on a nonconforming house at 56 Tuthill Drive on Big Ram Island moved quickly with ZBA members agreeing that it was fairly straight forward.

Environmental consultant Robert Herrmann told the board that other houses in the area had been granted similar special permits and the requested setbacks were in line with neighboring properties.

The nearest neighbor, James Bennett, submitted a brief letter indicating he had no objections to the application, Mr. Herrmann said.

The application was left open for written comments until March 9, an expected ZBA discussion on the project at the March 16 work session and an expected decision by March 23.

Decisions

As expected, the ZBA rejected an application from Jerrell and Justine Watts of 46 Ram Island Road for a variance allowing them to keep a generator on their property that fails to meet setback requirements.

The generator will have to be moved to a conforming area of the property with the ZBA suggesting that it could be moved 20 feet east of where it is now and blocked by vegetation that would buffer its noise from neighboring properties.

John and Blair Borthwick of 71 Nostrand Avenue got approval for a special permit to reconstruct a nonconforming house that would not increase the footprint and would lessen the existing nonconformity.

Mark and Mary Kanarvogel of 39 Stearns Point Road got approval to renovate their nonconforming house without changing the existing footprint.