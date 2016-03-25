You’re viewing an archive piece

Announcements

What’s Happening on the Island March 25 to March 31

By Annette Hinkle

 

 

 

The Valentine's Day program at the Senior Center is scheduled for next Wednesday.
The annual Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, March 26 at 1 p.m. in Fireman’s Field.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Young Adult Anime Club, watch and discuss anime with fellow fans, library. 3 p.m.

CPR/AED and First Aid Classes, ambulance barn on Manwaring Road. CPR/AED 8 a.m. to noon, $40. First Aid 12:30 to 4 p.m., $35. Call Nurse Mary at 749-1678 for details.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m. sharp. Fireman’s Field, Cartwright and Burns roads. Kids ages 1 through 8. Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Prizes. Rain date; Sunday, March 27.

Annual Cookie Booth Sale, combined Girl Scout troops of Shelter Island. Outside the Shelter Island IGA, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free the Trees! 10 a.m. to noon, Mashomack Preserve. Bring work gloves; water and snack provided. 749-1001.

Shakespeare in Community, discussion of “Twelfth Night,” library. 12:30 p.m.

Perlman Music Program, Alumni Recital, violinist Rachel Lee Priday and pianist David Kaplan perform Beethoven, Prokofiev and Schumann. Clark Arts Center, 5 p.m. $25; free for those 18 or younger. Reception follows at Ram’s Head Inn. Call 212-877-5045.

Coffee & Coloring, for adults. Library. 2 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

Perlman Music Program, Works in Progress Concert. Clark Arts Center, 2:30 p.m. Free and open to all. Call 212-877-5045 for information.

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

Pom-Pom Caterpillars, after school project. 3 p.m. Library children’s room. 749-0042.

Movies @ the Library, “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World.” Library. 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

Eggshell Seed Starters, 3 p.m. Library. 749-0042.

Shakespeare in Community, screening of “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” Library. 5 p.m.

Celebrity Chef, Marie Eiffel prepares a charcuterie plate, beef bourguignon and St. Honoré pastry. 6 p.m. $30. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Reservations 749-0805, extension 5#.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

Mashomack’s Nestbox Trail and the Eastern Bluebird, volunteer informational session. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mashomack Preserve Visitor Center. 749-1001.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

March 28: School Board budget meeting, school board room, 6 p.m.

March 28: Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

March 28: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

March 29: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. 

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Stephanie, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., library. Free.

Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476. 

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Mah-jongg Club, library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (on hiatus until April 13) Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042. Call for dates.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays, 1 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba at the library, with Melanie, 5:30 p.m., Mondays, $5 per class.

 