What’s Happening on the Island March 25 to March 31

EVENTS

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Young Adult Anime Club, watch and discuss anime with fellow fans, library. 3 p.m.

CPR/AED and First Aid Classes, ambulance barn on Manwaring Road. CPR/AED 8 a.m. to noon, $40. First Aid 12:30 to 4 p.m., $35. Call Nurse Mary at 749-1678 for details.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m. sharp. Fireman’s Field, Cartwright and Burns roads. Kids ages 1 through 8. Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Prizes. Rain date; Sunday, March 27.

Annual Cookie Booth Sale, combined Girl Scout troops of Shelter Island. Outside the Shelter Island IGA, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free the Trees! 10 a.m. to noon, Mashomack Preserve. Bring work gloves; water and snack provided. 749-1001.

Shakespeare in Community, discussion of “Twelfth Night,” library. 12:30 p.m.

Perlman Music Program, Alumni Recital, violinist Rachel Lee Priday and pianist David Kaplan perform Beethoven, Prokofiev and Schumann. Clark Arts Center, 5 p.m. $25; free for those 18 or younger. Reception follows at Ram’s Head Inn. Call 212-877-5045.

Coffee & Coloring, for adults. Library. 2 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 27

Perlman Music Program, Works in Progress Concert. Clark Arts Center, 2:30 p.m. Free and open to all. Call 212-877-5045 for information.

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

Pom-Pom Caterpillars, after school project. 3 p.m. Library children’s room. 749-0042.

Movies @ the Library, “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World.” Library. 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

Eggshell Seed Starters, 3 p.m. Library. 749-0042.

Shakespeare in Community, screening of “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” Library. 5 p.m.

Celebrity Chef, Marie Eiffel prepares a charcuterie plate, beef bourguignon and St. Honoré pastry. 6 p.m. $30. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Reservations 749-0805, extension 5#.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

Mashomack’s Nestbox Trail and the Eastern Bluebird, volunteer informational session. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mashomack Preserve Visitor Center. 749-1001.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

March 28: School Board budget meeting, school board room, 6 p.m.

March 28: Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

March 28: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

March 29: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Stephanie, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., library. Free.

Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Mah-jongg Club, library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (on hiatus until April 13) Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042. Call for dates.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays, 1 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba at the library, with Melanie, 5:30 p.m., Mondays, $5 per class.