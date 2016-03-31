What’s Happening on Shelter Island

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

As part of Shelter Island Library’s Friday Night Dialogues, the Shelter Island Poetry Project, curated by Bliss Morehead, offers “Do I Dare to Eat a Peach?” a reading at the library on Friday, April 1 at 7 p.m. The program includes work by poets such as Philip Larkin, Elizabeth Bishop, Ted Hughes, Bernadette Meyer and Stanley Kunitz, as well as an ensemble reading of T.S. Eliot’s “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock.”Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

LOVE IN THE WILD

Spring is in the air, and so is breeding season at Mashomack Preserve. On Saturday, April 2 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the Preserve hosts an evening in the fields where participants will have a chance to see browsing deer and watch normally timid woodcocks as they engage in their annual areobatic mating displays. Bring binoculars and a flashlight.

DRAMA CLUB SPRING MUSICAL

The Shelter Island High School Drama Club will present its spring musical, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” by Bob Martin and Don McKellar with music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, from Thursday, April 7 through Sunday, April 10 in the school auditorium. The production features students in grades 7 to 12 and is directed by John Kaasik. Performances will be offered at 7 p.m. on Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and may be purchased in the school lobby during school hours. The Drama Club is supported by ticket sales and donations. Sponsorships are appreciated.

STATE OF THE TOWN LUNCHEON

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island hosts its ninth annual State of the Town luncheon on Sunday, April 17 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Ram’s Head Inn. Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty will update Islanders on where the Town stands fiscally and will address key issues including water quality, housing and efforts to combat tick borne illness. As chairman of the East End Supervisors and Mayors Association, he will also will review issues, challenges and opportunities the Island shares with its neighbors. Tickets are $50 in advance, $55 at the door, with a cash bar. Reservations and entrée selection (chicken or swordfish) are required by April 11 and may be sent with checks to the LWVSI, P.O. Box 396, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965. For details contact Kathleen Minder, 749-1680, kminder@mac.com or visit the League website, LWVshelterisland.org.

TIME TRAVELERS

Looking for a way to entertain the kids this summer? The Shelter Island Historical Society is now registering children ages 6 to 12 for Time Travelers, a program that will meet from 9 a.m. to noon from July 25 to July 29. The cost is $100 for Historical Society members, $150 for non-members. There is a $10 discount for multiple children in the same family. For more information call 749-0025.

ACROSS THE MOAT

NIGHT AT THE FILLMORE

From 1968 to 1971, the Fillmore East, a rock venue on Manhattan’s lower East Side, was the focal point for psychedelic music and counterculture. On Saturday, April 2, Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor pays tribute to the legendary venue with music by Amber Ferrari of Joplin’s Pearl and The Jimi Hendrix Experience with Joe Cumia, Joe Lauro, Dave Giacone, Carolyn Droscoski and George Feaster. Call 725-9500 for tickets.

MUSICAL INTERLUDE

The Friends of the Rogers Memorial Library offers an afternoon of music with interational prize-winning pianist Jacopo Giacopuzzi on Sunday, April 3 at 3 p.m. He will perform works by Franz Liszt, Frédéric Chopin and Nikolai Kapustin. To register call 283-0774 extension 523.

LIVING NATURALLY

The South Fork Natural History Musuem in Bridgehampton offers “Living in the Natural World of the Peconic Estuary,” a Quality Parks Master Naturalist presentation for teens and adults on Saturday, April 2. The first part of the program is free and runs from 9 to 11 a.m. It offers two tracks; one for homeowners and landscape professionals to learn about ecofriendly practices and another for budding naturalists to learn about field identification and Long Island habitats.

The second part of the progam, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., includes field work to reinforce concepts from the earlier presentation and is open to pre-registered students seeking certification. The fee for the full-day, Professional Landscape/Naturalist Certification is $350. For details, contact Mindy Block at (631) 473-6760.