What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

No one answered last week’s question (see photo below).

The answer is the gigantic, 2,000-pound anchor marking the seat of town government on the circle in the Center. Estimated to be more than 150 years old, it was recovered from the bottom of Gardiners Bay in the nets of the dragger Emerald skippered by Edward Fiddler of Greenport in the early part of the 20th century.

Thought to be the anchor of a warship, it resided on Preston‘s Dock for years until it was purchased by La Verne Hench, who put it to work as an anchor for the yacht Firefly. It was then given to the town in 1971, where it sat at the former Town Hall, now police headquarters, before anchoring its current spot on the circle.