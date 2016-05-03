What is that?

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Last week’s spectral runners (below) are permanently in motion at the corner of Midway Road and Smith Street, where several other of “Hap Bowditch’s amazing creations” — as Tom Speeches wrote identifying the metal sculptures — can be seen.

Georgiana Ketcham was the first to identify “Hap’s magnificent runners.”

And Art Barnett III weighed in with the correct answer, noting the runners were “next to what my kids call “Dreadlock Jesus.”