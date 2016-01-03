Well water levels stable

Shelter Island’s aquifer is “pretty much stable versus history,” according to Water Advisory Committee member Greg Toner, who released United States Geological Survey data with February readings.

Nine of the 13 test wells have increased, all with minor or no changes from the January readings, Mr. Toner said.

The Little Ram Island well “rebounded nicely from the historic low it had hit in January, and is now at 425 percent of what it was, he said.

The Heights well is only about 5 percent above its historic February low, but trending up, he said.

All other wells are at least 10 percent above their historic lows.

Only four wells were down from the January readings and those were by minor amounts, Mr. Toner said.

The Rocky Point Avenue/Belvedere and Dering Harbor wells were down by .07; Hay Beach by .06; and Big Ram Island by .03.

j.lane@sireporter.com