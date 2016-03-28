Well water levels continue to rebound

Water levels in 12 of the town’s 13 test wells are higher than they were in February, Water Advisory Committee member Greg Toner said, releasing the latest report from the United States Geological Survey. Only the Brander/Lilliput well went down slightly and that was by only 0.05 inches, according to Mr. Toner.

The Little Ram well reached a new high level for March, breaking a previous record set in 2010.

The total gain for all wells from February to March was 4.51 feet, and March represented the fourth successive month of increases, as is typical of the winter months when the aquifer recharges.

There are still two months left to the recharge period, Mr. Toner said.

“Well depths are rebounding nicely and no areas of concern have been noted,” he added.

Nonetheless, Councilman Paul Shepherd expressed concern that the numbers aren’t higher, given that this is the last phase of the recharge season.

He’s hoping for a few days of heavy rain before June, and that the El Nino weather system might bring a wetter than average summer.

j.lane@sireporter.com