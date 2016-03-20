Welcome spring: Winter storm warning begins tonight, up to 8 inches possible

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that goes into effect at 6 p.m. tonight primarily aimed at Shelter Island and the North and South forks .

After downgrading the potential snow totals yesterday morning, the NWS’s latest forecast calls for as much as four to eight inches of snow overnight Sunday into Monday.

The storm warning will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Monday, creating a potentially messy morning commute.

A mix of light rain and snow is expected to start this evening and then quickly change to all snow, the NWS said. The snow will taper off Monday morning.

The storm will create potentially hazardous travel due to reduced visibilities, which could be 1/4 to 1/2 a mile at times, the NWS said.

Warmer weather will quickly follow the snow and dry weather is predicted for the remainder of the week. Wednesday is expected to be a high of 56.