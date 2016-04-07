Weekly Calendar: March 31 – April 7, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

Mashomack’s Nestbox Trail, volunteer information session. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mashomack Preserve Visitor Center. 749-1001.

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

Book-in-the-Woods, trail walk and story for families. April’s story is “On Meadowview Street” by Henry Cole. Mashomack Preserve. 749-1001.

After school movie, “Inside Out,” by Pete Docter and Ronnie del Carmen, 3 p.m., library. 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Do I Dare to Eat a Peach?” poetry reading by the Shelter Island Poetry Project. 7 p.m., library. Free. Donations welcome. 749-0042.

“An Advocate for Mother Earth,” the paintings of Janet Culbertson on view through May 27, library. 749-0042.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

“Replay: Shelter Island,” by In the Water Theatre Company. 3 p.m. Havens Barn. Sponsored by the Shelter Island Library in collaboration with the Shelter Island Historical Society. Free. 749-0042.

Timberdoodles and Bogsuckers, a breeding season walk. 6:30 p.m. Mashomack Preserve. 749-1001.

SUNDAY, APRIL 3

3rd annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser, to benefit Shelter Island School’s Edible Garden and Shelter Island Food Pantry. Noon to 3 p.m. at the school. $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 kids. $30 families. 749-0302.

TUESDAY, APRIL 5

Poet Tree, to celebrate April as National Poetry Month. 3 p.m., library. All ages. 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

Cinema 114, “Knight and Day,” 2:30 p.m. Senior Activity Center.

Young adult book club, 3 p.m., library. 749-0042.

Friends of the Library, meeting. 4:30 p.m., library. 749-0042.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

“The Drowsy Chaperone,” by Shelter Island High School Drama Club. 7 p.m. Shelter Island School. Also Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday 3 p.m. $12 adults, $8 students. Tickets sold in school lobby during school hours.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

April 1: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

April 5: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

April 6: Deer & Tick meeting, 10 a.m.

April 7: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Stephanie, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Duplicate bridge, Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, $5 Fridays, free Mondays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (on hiatus until April 13) Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. 749-0042. Call for dates.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba at the library, Mondays with Melanie, 5:30 p.m., $5 per class.