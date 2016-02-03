Wallace, Malone wed

Abigail Laura Wallace and Edward Raheem Malone were married on September 19, 2015, at the bride’s family home on Shelter Island. Reverend Kelly Hough-Rodgers officiated.

Abby graduated from New Canaan High School in 2005. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California in 2009. Abby earned a law degree at the University of Southern California School of Law in 2012 while simultaneously earning a master’s degree from Pepperdine University. Abby is currently employed as an assistant district attorney in Nassau County.

Eddie graduated from Deer Park High School on Long Island in 2006. He received his undergraduate degree from S.U.N.Y. Farmingdale in 2010. He is currently attending law school at Touro Law Center. Eddie is employed as a police officer in New York City.

The couple lives on Long Island.