Town awaits cell tower application

Representatives of Elite Towers announced that within three weeks they will file an application with the Town Board for a special permit to erect a cell tower at the Manhanset firehouse on Cobbetts Lane.

Once the application is complete, the board will set a public hearing on the proposal to give those who favor or object to project time to present their views.

A 180-day clock begins running once the application is filed; within that time, the town must approve or reject the special permit.

Because the Shelter Island Fire Commissioners have already made the case for a second tower here to improve communications among emergency responders in the Hay Beach and Ram Island areas, opponents are likely to have a difficult time defeating the plan.

The federal government has blocked opponents from citing safety concerns as a reason to reject a tower.

Past objections to the plan by residents have varied from those who suggest there might be another way to provide coverage in areas where calls are currently dropped, to those who object on aesthetic grounds.

The initial call for a second tower originated with cellphone users who complained about dropped calls in the areas of the Rams and Hay Beach.

No other company matched the deal Deer Park-based Elite Towers offered to the fire district — an initial payment of $100,000 and a 50-50 split with the fire district of profits cellphone companies pay to put their antennas on the tower.

In addition, while the fire district must provide its own antenna, the equipment will be placed on the tower without a monthly fee.