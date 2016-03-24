The Shelter Island Reporter welcomes Annette Hinkle

Time Review Media Group is pleased to announce that Annette Hinkle has taken the post of Community News Editor of the Shelter Island Reporter.

Annette is a veteran journalist who was associate editor of the Sag Harbor Express for almost 15 years and has written for many East End publications.

She has been honored several times by the New York Press Association for her in-depth coverage of the arts, feature writing and other categories.

A native of Dayton, Ohio, Annette lives in East Hampton with her husband and daughter.

The staff of the Reporter feels fortunate to add such a seasoned and accomplished journalist to its newsroom.

“Since moving to the South Fork 20 years ago, I’ve always loved taking day trips to Shelter Island,” Annette said. “As the new Community News Editor, I’m excited to now be part of the Reporter team, and look forward to learning even more about the people and the places that make the Island such a special place.”

Stop by and meet Annette at our office at 50 North Ferry Road. She can be reached at 749-1000, extension 22, or email her at a.hinkle@sireporter.com.