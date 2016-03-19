Snow totals lowered for spring storm starting Sunday

The National Weather Service scaled back earlier predictions of snowfall totals for a storm expected to roll into the area beginning Sunday afternoon.

Meteorologist Faye Barthold said the East End has the potential to receive four inches of snow.

“In general Long Island is expected to get 2-3 inches, but there’s the potential for four inches as you move out east on the forks,” Ms. Barthold said.

The snow will start during the day Sunday with the heaviest snow coming in the evening around 5-6 p.m., Ms. Barthold said. It’s expected to taper off overnight into Monday morning.

“People need to be careful,” she said. “It may be March 20, but it’s still a snow storm.”