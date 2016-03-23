Silver Circle resumes April 13

Silver Circle participants on Shelter Island aren’t losing the program they value. In fact, it could be expanded. That’s the word from Councilwoman Chris Lewis, Town Board liaison to the Senior Activity Center.

The interruption to the program is related to staffing and potential expansion of senior services.

The Silver Circle that provides a place for socialization, special activities and lunch for participants will be back in action Wednesday, April 13.

“It’s a great program. We can’t stop it,” Ms. Lewis said.

Former director Henrietta Roberts’ and staff and volunteers have “done wonderfully imaginative things” for Shelter Island seniors, Ms. Lewis said.

During the hiatus, Ms. Lewis is working on a plan to best allocate money to the Senior Activity Center and to determine if there are additional services the program can meet.

j.lane@sireporter.com