Silver Circle on brief hiatus; will resume mid-April

Silver Circle participants on Shelter Island aren’t losing the program they value.

That’s the word from Councilwoman Chris Lewis, who is liaison to the Senior Activity Center. What is happening is the retirement of Henrietta Roberts, long-time coordinator of senior services, who will end her job on March 11.

The Town Board is actively seeking a replacement, but also taking a few weeks to evaluate all the programs with plans to continue activities that work so well such as the Silver Circle and evaluate if there are additional needs seniors have that could be coordinated through the center, Ms. Lewis said.

For that reason, there will be a brief discontinuance of the Senior Circle that will be on hiatus with plans to reopen on Wednesday, April 13.

“It’s a great program; we can’t stop it,” Ms. Lewis said about the Senior Circle that provides socialization, special activities and lunches for participants.

Senior services “grew like topsy” when the center first opened and this is an opportunity to evaluate, while continuing existing programs like the Silver Circle, she said. At the same time, there may be functions no longer needed or other needs not being met that could be added, Ms. Lewis said.

In order to redefine the position that Ms. Roberts has had, it’s important to take a little time to evaluate, she said.

But rest assured as the crocuses begin popping out of the ground, the Senior Circle will resume.

j.lane@sireporter.com