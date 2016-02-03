Shelter Island’s brain trust

Your Shelter Island Library found a way for us to have some fun over the winter. This past Friday night the first “Battle of the Brains” contest was held during the Friday Night Dialogues series.

Teams of four players were formed; their phones were placed upside down on the table and they were not allowed to be touched during questioning. I then quizzed the group with 40 general knowledge questions. They were allotted 30 seconds to hash out their answer and jot it down before the next question.

It was a pleasure to see a room full of people talking and laughing with one another for two hours without even once seeing anyone on the phone. Oh for the good ole days!

Interestingly, every question was answered by at least one person in the room. Of the 40 questions asked, the winning team had 34 correct. Congratulations to the prize-winning team of Becky Cole, Ida Franzoni, Thomas Foster and Jocelyn Ozolins.

They handily defeated the second-place team, which had 29 correct answers. The library presented the winners with trivia books to keep up their future performances.

Thank you to the library for both an inexpensive and fun evening. All prizes and refreshments were generously provided by the library without charge. Thanks again for an entertaining evening.