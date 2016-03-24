Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Prayer … and action

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the Shelter Island Planning Board for the time and consideration that they have put into the plans for the St. Gabriel’s property.

I agree wholeheartedly with those who have called for a second opinion (“St. Gabriel’s Chapel is living on a prayer,” March 17) before we watch the St. Gabe’s chapel demolished before our very eyes.

The Shelter Island community and thousands of teens whose lives were changed on retreat at St. Gabriel’s have already been forced to say goodbye to St. Gabriel’s Retreat Center as it existed for 46 years. We have already been forced to say goodbye to St. Gabe’s as a fully operational retreat center for youth. We have already been forced to say goodbye to the idea of the property being preserved for future generations. We should not be forced to say goodbye to this sacred, quaint chapel on the hill.

As a former participant in retreats as a teenager and a retreat leader at St. Gabriel’s for two years, I know that the chapel is more than just another building. I witnessed hundreds of lives changed within the confines of those four walls.

I believe something can and needs to be done to ensure that this last remaining piece of St. Gabe’s remains part of the collective experience of this Island.

BRYAN KNIPFING

Southold

An appropriate way

To the Editor:

Living year-round on Shelter Island for 22 years, this is my first letter to the editor. Regarding last week’s story about St. Gabriel’s Chapel, I will spare readers a blizzard of self-righteousness. But thank you, Councilman Jim Colligan, for so clear a mission statement.

Mr. Breiner may be right. The law may not provide a solution. As a member of the New York Bar, his statement is not a conclusion, but a challenge to all of us. There are higher authorities than the law.

Community action trumps “the law.” Can our Town Broad obtain a six-month moratorium for any change to St. Gabriel’s Chapel? I will work with others on and off the Island who can bring the resources to keep the chapel alive. If you can contribute moral support, or money, or labor, email wombatsleeping@att.net, a.k.a. JoJo at the GeoJo Video store (Jo Kreksak) care of: SAVE.

It seems an appropriate way to celebrate Easter.

RICHARD F. DENNING

Shelter Island

Saving lives

To the Editor:

I just want to extend my thanks to the 70 souls who came to see “HappyGram,” the movie at the school auditorium Saturday evening.

I think everyone came away better informed about the importance of a good screening for breast cancer in dense tissue and the failure of mammograms to see cancer in dense tissue. Know your density!

I also wanted to thank the town Recreation Department and Garth Griffin for making the space available to screen the film and Rob Strauss for saving the night with his equipment when we needed a helping hand.

Also thanks to the Reporter for helping to get the word out about the film as well as reminders to get screened regularly.

Breast cancer has touched far too many and good information can save a life. If you missed this screening and are interested in this subject, the film is available for viewing at vimeo.com for a fee of $9.99.

Again thank you for the help and support.

TOWNY MONTANT

Shelter Island

In praise of Henrietta

So many of us want to praise Henrietta Roberts, our retiring coordinator of Shelter Island senior services. Henrietta did much for keeping many programs for the aged and helped to establish new ones. She was also so caring in helping out our aged citizens individually (such as my cousin Adelaide English) with telephone calls and actions. We are also lucky to have Town Councilwoman Chris Lewis be so attentive to the needs of these programs.

ELIZABETH DICKERSON HUTTMAN, Ph.D.

Shelter Island

(The writer is an author of three academic books on elderly services.)

Green options

To the Editor:

Kudos for the green banner on last week’s Reporter. (My maternal grandmother was a Harrigan.)

Erin go bragh!

LINDA HOLMES

Shelter Island