Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Ready to open for business

To the Editor:

Shelter Island Country Club certainly appreciated the time, effort and money invested by Ian, Harry and Joe to improve our clubhouse for their Vue Restaurant. We are very disappointed they have decided that they will not be able to continue operations this season.

There will be food service at the club when we open for the season on Friday, April 29.

When I was contacted by the Reporter for comments, which became a front page article, I did not say, as I was quoted, that we are extremely frustrated, or that we will just keep plugging along. We do have several possible “deals” in progress, and I didn’t “speculate.”

The club has obtained the liquor license and operated the bar for many years. In addition to other sources of income, the club needs revenue from the bar to operate and improve the golf course for the town.

Other sources of income includes green fees, golf car and club rentals, membership fees, the pro shop and the driving range. In addition to maintaining the grounds and the golf course and clubhouse equipment, other significant expenses are payroll, payroll taxes, insurance, legal and accounting fees, advertising, fuel and utilities.

By way of further clarification, one of the improvements Vue recommended was the installation of the tap beer system that the club could not afford. It was agreed that revenue from the tap system would be shared until that cost was paid. The system remains at the club.

There are successful restaurant operations without the income and expense of an adjacent bar and we certainly understand it usually helps to also control bar revenue. However, we will narrow our search for the best food service-only operator for our club for this season and beyond and be ready to open with them by April 29.

RON LUCAS

Shelter Island Country Club Board President

Fortunate in friends

To the Editor:

Our sincerest thanks goes out to the Shelter Island Senior Citizens Foundation. Upon learning of the lack of funds for the Senior Citizens Transportation Program, the foundation offered to fund the last month of the program.

Please do not hesitate to call 749-1059 for transportation to medical appointments and other trips.

The Foundation also funds the “File of Life” program. This program provides a magnetic sleeve that holds a card with your up-to- date medical information. The sleeve with the completed card should be placed on the refrigerator door or displayed in a prominent spot in your kitchen.

When an emergency response team enters your home, they look for the File of Life — it can save your life! The File of Life is for anyone of any age who is taking medication, has special needs or has an illness. The File of Life is free and available at Town Hall, the Library, the Town Medical Center and the Senior Center.

Shelter Island is fortunate to have the caring presence and support of the Senior Citizens Foundation.

KARIN BENNETt

Shelter Island Senior Programs Manager

Doubly modest

To the Editor:

Jerry Zisfein offers a modest proposal worthy of Jonathan Swift (Your Letters, “A modest proposal,” February 25) to allay the fear expressed by another Island letter writer.

CONRAD POWER

Shelter Island