Shelter Island police blotter: Three injured deer put down

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

Mary Ellen Adipietro of Shelter Island was driving on St. Mary’s Road near Manwaring Road around 9:30 p.m. on February 26 when a deer ran out in front of her vehicle. Police dispatched the injured deer and notified the Highway Department to remove it. There was no damage to the vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

On February 23 a Hay Beach caller reported that an Island dog he was considering for adoption bit his finger. Police contacted the town’s animal control officer to determine the dog’s vaccination status.

A floating dock was found by a Hay Beach resident on February 24; police requested that the Highway Department move the dock to the impound lot.

A deer with two broken legs was spotted by a Long View resident on February 24; police dispatched the injured animal and notified the Highway Department to remove it.

A large wire came down in a grassy area in the Center on February 24. Police were on the scene as was Shelter Island Fire Chief Greg Sulahian, who determined a Fire Department response was not necessary. Police called PSEG to repair the line.

An item of property belonging to an unknown person was found by the side of a roadway in the Heights on February 25 and was removed by police to the impound container.

A sailboat in Silver Beach ran aground on the inside of Shell Beach on February 25. A caller spotted the boat and reported to police that the person operating the boat had gotten onto a raft and seemed to be in distress. Police reponded and located the boater on the beach, assisted him in securing his vessel and escorted him home.

Police taught a D.A.R.E. lesson to the 5th grade at the Shelter Island School on February 26.

On Saturday, February 27 — the start of a busy day for police — another injured deer was reported by an anonymous caller in the West Neck area shortly after midnight. Police dispatched the animal and notified the Highway Department to remove it.

Later that morning, police received a report of a possible alarm at a house in the Heights. Police investigated but found no audible alarm and didn’t observe any signs that might have prompted an alarm. The caretaker was notified.

That afternoon, a Ram Island caller reported a front door open at a residence; police secured the door, but found no indication of trespass or criminal activity. They were unable to contact the homeowner.

Loud screaming was reported by an anonymous caller late in the evening in the Cartwright area. Police found that several youths were playing football.

A short while later, a Hay Beach caller reported a glowing fuse on a transformer on a utility pole. Police investigated and found that all residences appeared to have power. PSEG was notified.

The last call on February 27 came from a Heights resident reporting a suspicious vehicle; police found the owner of the vehicle and determined there was no cause for concern.

Just before noon on Sunday, Febuary 28, a Ram Island resident reported that while he was walking on the beach along Ram Island Drive that morning, he’d seen young men skeet shooting using real dishes and that 20 or more dishes were floating on the surface of the water. Police responded but found no evidence of such littering in the water or on the beach.

Later that afternoon, a caller reported that a car had been blocking a road in the Shorewood area for four hours; when police arrived the car was gone.

Police are investigating two reports of identity theft reported on February 29. One caller said he’d been the victim of a scam. He reported that he’d received a check in the mail and when he tracked down the sender, was told the check had been sent in error and was instructed to deposit the funds in his own bank account and then send a money order back to sender. Upon doing so, the caller learned the check had bounced. Police are investigating.

ALARMS

Police responded to two automatic burglary alarms; one on February 26 when a Silver Beach homeowner failed to punch in the code before the alarm activated, and another on February 27 when a plumber working on a Shorewood home inadvertently set off the alarm. Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department reponded to a fire alarm at a Center residence on February 29, but it was determined that workers refinishing floors had inadvertently set off the alarm.

AIDED CASES

Police assisted Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams with transporting aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital once on February 23 and twice on February 26.