Shelter Island Police blotter: ‘Quietest week in recent memory’

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENT

Wilma P. Evangelista of Shelter Island was backing her car out of a spot at the Center Post Office in the early afternoon of February 29 and sideswiped a parked and unoccupied car belonging to Bruce M. Kolodny of Shelter Island. There was damage to the driver’s side fender and front door of Mr. Kolodny’s vehicle that police estimated was in excess of $1,000. There was no damage to Ms. Evangelista’s car and no one was injured in the accident.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported on March 2 that the lights in her Hay Beach home were going off and coming back on again. Police notified PSEG and were informed that problems were occurring throughout the area with numerous homes experiencing power surges and outages. Police assisted the caller in the use of her backup generator.

Police and firefighters responded to a chimney fire at a Center residence on March 3. There was no damage reported.

Fifth graders at the Shelter Island School had the seventh of 10 D.A.R.E. lessons on March 4. Graduation ceremony for the D.A.R.E. program is scheduled for March 23.

A hunter working in the town’s Cobbetts Lane nuisance hunt property on March 5, reported that he was surprised to hear a shot fired nearby. It turned out to have been fired by another hunter also enrolled in the town nuisance hunt.

The engine of a car being warmed up in the Heights began spewing smoke and then flames around noon on March 5. Police responded with Shelter Island Fire Department 2nd Assistant Chief Stanley Beckwith and knocked down the fire with an extinguisher prior to the arrival of fire trucks. It appeared a dry, rotted gas hose may have started the fire. Damage was contained to the engine bay, hood and fender, police said.

“This was the quietest week in recent memory,” Police Chief James Read told the Reporter on Wednesday.