Shelter Island Police blotter: Emergency services drill for All Hazards Response

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Freddy S. Lopez of East Hampton was stopped by police on St. Mary’s Road on Thursday, March 17 and charged with speeding for driving 45 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone and unlicensed operation.

Hector A. Paredes of Shelter Island was stopped by police on North Ferry Road on Thursday, March 17 and charged with failure to keep right and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Ashley E. Rempe of Aquebogue was stopped by police on North Ferry Road on Saturday, March 19 and charged with speeding for driving 55 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone.

Stephen J. Hamblin of Mastic Beach was stopped by police on South Ferry Road on Monday, March 21 and charged with driving with visibility disturbed, operating a vechicle without a required interlock device and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

OTHER REPORTS

West Neck Road flooded with saltwater during an extreme high tide on March 15; police placed cones to warn motorists of the hazard.

A Ram Island caller reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS seeking financial information; police advised the caller to never give out personal information by phone.

A Center caller requested police assistance to break up a fight between her dogs and an opossum on March 15. The opossum fled before police arrived. Police assisted in getting the dogs into the house.

A West Neck caller requested police assistance handling a dispute with a person hired to do work in the home on March 17.

Police, prompted by an anonymous call, moved a dead turkey to the side of a road in the Cartwright area and informed the Shelter Island Highway Department to remove the animal.

Police conducted an “All Hazards Response Drill” around 10 a.m. on March 18 to coincide with a lock-down drill at the Shelter Island School. During an All Hazards Response Drill, police practice establishing a secure perimeter around a specific area utilitizing police resources in coordination with the Shelter Island Fire Department, the Emergency Medical Services team and the Highway Department, according to Police Chief Jim Read. This was the first time the police have run this particular exercise to coincide with a drill at the school, he said.

A Center caller reported a vehicle parked in a business lot after hours on March 18 and requested that it be removed before an anticipated snowfall. Police located the vehicle owner who willingly complied with the request.

In the Heights on March 19, a caller reported a vehicle being driven erratically up and down Grand Avenue; the vehicle was gone when police arrived.

A driver dealing with the state DMV requested police assistance on March 20 in checking a vehicle identification number.

A Menantic resident provided information to police on March 20 about missing property but did not file a complaint.

A Longview caller reported fireworks in the area late on March 20; police patrolled with negative results.

Police notified the Island’s three highway departments of potential icing due to snow on March 21.

A Cartwright caller complained about a neighbor infringing on his property; police informed him the matter was civil, not criminal.

AIDED CASES

Police assisted Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams with transporting aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 17, March 18 and March 21, and provided assistance with a fourth case on March 19.