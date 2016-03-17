Shelter Island Police blotter: Drug and DWI arrests

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Travis O. Maker, 34, of Shelter Island, was stopped by police at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, March 8 for driving 45 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone on Jaspa Road and failing to stop at a stop sign at Jaspa and North Midway roads. Upon further investigation, police charged Mr. Maker with criminal possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) in the 7th degree, and felony counts of driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired. He was also charged with speeding and with failure to stop. He was held overnight and arraigned March 9 in Shelter Island Justice Court, where he was remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 bail. Police seized the vehicle he was operating.

Police stopped Christian E. Goody, 20, of Shelter Island just past midnight on Sunday, March 13 for driving 53 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone on Jaspa Road; upon further investigation he was arrested on charges of speeding, driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or greater, and consuming/possessing alcohol in a motor vehicle. He was arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court and released on $500 bail.

SUMMONSES

Thor H. Ginsberg of Southampton was stopped by police on March 8 around 9:30 a.m. on South Cartwright Road and ticketed for driving without a seat belt.

Manuel Tacuri of Hampton Bays was stopped by police on March 8 around 10:30 a.m. on North Cartwright Road and ticketed for speeding and unlicensed operation.

Elijah Krause of Southold was stopped by police on March 9 around 10 a.m. on Grand Avenue and ticketed for driving without a seatbelt.

ACCIDENT

Bruce J. Taplin of Shelter Island was backing into the gas service area at Piccozzi’s on March 13 when he hit a car already in the bay belonging to Andrew H. Payne of Shelter Island, causing damage to that car’s front end and hood. Police estimated the damage was in excess of $1,000. There was no damage to Mr. Taplin’s vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A Center caller reported March 8 that her child and a neighbor’s child had gone missing; when police arrived to assist, the children had been located.

An arcing wire atop a Hay Beach utility pole on March 8 prompted a response from police and the Shelter Island Fire Department. A caller reported a possible transformer fire, but it was determined there was no fire. Police reported the matter to PSEG.

Police provided D.A.R.E. lessons to 5th graders at the Shelter Island School on March 9 and 11. Graduation for the 10-lesson program is Wednesday, March 23 at 1:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island School.

Police assisted a caller in a domestic dispute on March 9.

A loose dog reported in a roadway in the Center was corralled by a neighbor on March 10.

What seemed to a caller to be a brush fire on March 11, turned out to be a controlled burn; police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded but found that the property owner had a permit and all was in good order.

A caller on March 11 requested clarification from police on how to handle serving or selling alcohol to someone who might be intoxicated; police advised the caller to report anyone believed to be using alcohol and operating a motor vehicle; and, when in doubt, to call for assistance.

Police assisted a caller in a domestic dispute on March 12.

Gun shots were reported by a Ram Island resident in the early afternoon of March 12; police found a person shooting skeet over the water from his own property. Police returned to Ram Island later in the day in response to a complaint about a car being driven at high speed. The car could not be located.

A Center caller complained late in the evening of March 12 that fireworks had been set off at the Shelter Island School, where a youth event was underway. Police spoke with many of the 50 students involved and an adult chaperone and found no information to support the complaint.

ALARMS

Police responded to an automated burglary alarm at a West Neck home on March 10; the owner had inadvertently set off the system. A caretaker at a Ram Island residence had trouble entering the home’s alarm code on March 13 and set off the burglary alarm.

AIDED CASES

Police assisted Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams with transporting aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 9 and March 14.